Barcelona wants to say goodbye to 2020 with a victory at home and thus start next year and leave behind the bad results achieved throughout this year that is ending. For this, Koeman will not be able to with Messi, who is touched and has extended his vacation, so it will be up to Griezmann to pull the team. This Tuesday the Catalans receive an Eibar who is flirting with the relegation places, but who are showing a better version of themselves every time. Those of Mendilibar want to give the bell before starting 2021. The Camp Nou will dress up to say goodbye to 2020.

Schedule: what time is Barcelona – Eibar in LaLiga Santander?

Barcelona – Eibar of matchday 16 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 19:15 at the Camp Nou. Barcelona wants to win so as not to separate too much from the fight for the leadership.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Barcelona – Eibar of LaLiga Santander?

He Barcelona – Eibar Day 16 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow online the Barcelona – Eibar of LaLiga Santander?

The meeting between Barcelona and Eibar can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

