Barcelona leads the competition with 59 points, 8 ahead of Real Madrid, second in the standings, and 16 points ahead of Real Sociedad, who is in third place.

With this victory, the Catalan team strengthened its hopes of winning its 27th title in the Spanish League, as Barcelona had never lost the league title after being at least 8 points ahead of its closest competitors.

Cadiz, who has won 5 of 22 matches this season, is 17th with 22 points, two points ahead of Valencia, who are in the relegation zone but have played 21 games.

Roberto put Barcelona ahead in the 43rd minute with a close-range shot, after following up the attempt of his colleague Ferran Torres.

Lewandowski strengthened the landowner’s superiority with a low shot from inside the penalty area, in the first minute of stoppage time.

The referee canceled two goals in favor of Cadiz, the first of which was due to offside, and the second due to a mistake in favor of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.