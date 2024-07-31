This Tuesday, the Barcelona started his preseason in the United States with a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in it Camping World Stadiumfrom Orlando, Florida. The culé team was in charge of opening the scoring through Paul Victorthen appeared Pablo Torrealthough in the end, the Croatian Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish they ruined the party.
It was the 23rd minute when the 22-year-old forward received the ball, advancing a few meters to enter the area and beat the goalkeeper, thus making his debut with the first team after a great pass from Marc CasadoThe joy was short-lived because at 39′ the equaliser came Citizenswhere Josko Gvardiol He put in an accurate pass into the area to find Nico O’Reillywho defined before the goalkeeper came out. Before going to the break, Gerard Martin He made a diagonal pass down the right with a drop included. Paul Victor to find Pablo Torrewho feinted an opponent and then released his shot to make it 2-1.
In the 60th minute, the Croatian struck a true stroke of genius. Mateo Kovacicsince from his area he gained confidence to avoid three rivals, advance several meters, passing the midfield and depositing the ball for Jack Grealishwhich achieved the final 2-2. Finally, in the penalty shootout, Barcelona won 4-1, where Kalvin Phillips and Jacob Wright They made the archer look good Ander Astralagawho blocked both shots.
This is the second time that Pablo Torre scores in the preseason of Barçaas he also signed in the first friendly against the Olotwhich gave the Blaugranas victory at the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despí last Thursday. Unfortunately, at 61′, the attacking midfielder was substituted, watching as he went to the locker room accompanied by the physiotherapist while touching his right thigh, awaiting the official diagnosis.
From the start, the team led by the German Hansi Flick had several surprises, remembering the numerous absences due to injury, holidays and Olympic Games, betting on the initial stoppage by Iñaki Peña, Hector Fort, Julian Araujo, Marc Casado and Marc Bernalwith French Clement Lenglet as captain. And although they trained before the match, on the bench they observed the German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegenthe German Ilkay Gündogan and Danish Andreas Christensen.
The culé preseason will continue against the real Madridon August 3, before the AC Milan the following August 6th and finally, against the Monaco On August 12th in the Joan Gamper Trophy.
