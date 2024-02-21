ANDl FC Barcelona fails to overcome the tie on their visit to Naples, in an exciting match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Despite being ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal by Robert Lewandowski In the 60th minute, the Italian team managed to equalize the score with a goal from Victor Osimhen with fifteen minutes remaining in the match, leaving the tie completely open for the second leg.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The match was marked by the dominance of Barcelona from the start, maintaining possession of the ball and pressing in search of opportunities.

However, Napoli managed to hold firm in defense and took advantage of one of their few opportunities to level the score.

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, regretted the final result, highlighting the good performance of his team and the lack of control in the game after the goal in favor. Despite this, he was optimistic about the second leg at the Montjuic Olympic stadium.

The young Lamine Yamal was one of the protagonists of the match, becoming the youngest player to play in a Champions League knockout phase at just 16 years and 223 days old. His outstanding performance reflects the talent and promise of the Barcelona youth team.

He NaplesFor his part, he celebrated the draw as a sign of his determination and ability to compete at the highest level.

The new coach, Francesco Calzona, was satisfied with the attitude and ambition shown by his team, highlighting the improvement in the mental and physical aspects.

Now, the tie moves to Barcelona, ​​where both teams will seek to secure their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in a confrontation that promises great emotions and high-level football.