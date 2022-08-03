📂 Inigo Martinez

✖️ Barça became interested in him when Koundé got complicated, but since then he has not contacted Athletic again

i ️ The lack of Barça offer today does not rule him out as a future

✍️ @ap_angelperez | @iugalde08https://t.co/VpvFz5wZ3O

– Sports World (@sportsworld) August 3, 2022