FC Barcelona is the team that has best been reinforced in this summer transfer market. The group led by Xavi Hernández has managed to double each and every one of the positions on the field to guarantee the Catalan coach the presence of a competent team, taking into account the constant injuries that have been experienced in recent seasons.
Rumors continue to exist about the possible arrival of Iñigo Martínez. The Athletic Club central defender could fit in well with this team, but the presence of five guaranteed central defenders places the Basque defender in a delicate position.
With the squad created in this way, the still Athletic Club footballer would not have a place in the Barcelona rotation.
At least four of the central defenders who are registered in the first team have a higher level than Iñigo, and it would also have to be assumed that the transfer from Bilbao would not be cheap at all.
It is true that he meets a large part of the requirements that a central defender needs to have to be important at Barça, but they are also met by the players who are already in the squad, and the vast majority are more than enough in the aspects in which Iñigo Martínez stands out .
At first it was a request from Xavi in case Jules Koundé ended up signing for Chelsea, but the French central defender has already been presented as a new Barça player.
This implies that the team has Koundé, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Eric García and Andreas Christensen to occupy the central position.
The Catalan coach has enough players to outline a defense of five, in which two of these players would be relegated to the bench, or a lifelong 4-3-3 that could allocate three of them off the pitch.
#Barcelona #Iñigo #Martínez
