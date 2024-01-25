Adios Barcelona?

The 2026 it will be a special year for Spain in terms of the country's presence in the Formula 1 world championship. That season, in fact, there will be the first edition of a GP in the city of Madrid, on the recently made official 'hybrid' circuit. At the same time, however, the appointment with will not be missed Barcelonaeven if the Catalan track it could exit the scene by 2027.

Negotiations underway

The conditional, however, is a must: although Catalonia seems close to losing F1, the Minister of Enterprise and Employment of the Government of Catalonia and President of the Barcelona Circuit, Roger Torrentmade clear the commitment to maintain the Circus even after 2026: “We have a contract up to and including 2026, and we are workingas Stefano Domenicali himself said, a an extension of this contract that allows us to have Formula 1 in Catalonia for many more years – explained to RAC1 – we've been talking for a long time, but we go at our own pace. The relationship between Formula 1 and Catalonia will only be decided by Formula 1 and Catalonia, there is no element that will make us go faster or put us under pressure. It is a positive, excellent relationship that has lasted for years.”

'Spanish Grand Prix'

Madrid will also be recognized as 'Spanish Grand Prix'with Barcelona therefore losing this title: “For us the name is not important – continued Torrent – we knew about the possibility of the Spanish Grand Prix being named after Madrid, but for us it's not the most important thing. It would be putting the cart before the horse, we will have time to talk about it. It's no secret that we've always been open to a name change, it is a question that does not worry us and is not urgent. We will talk about it between now and 2026, but the important thing is that the Grand Prix takes place until 2026. We will have the best Grand Prix in history. We are convinced of it, and they will be the best guarantee of the future relationship, which will come with any name. We must remember that in the State there have been two Grands Prix that have coexisted with two different names, so it is not an issue that worries us too much. We are working on solid foundations, we want to do the restructuring and the rest will come. We are working, it is one of the things we are negotiating. We won't announce it until it's finalized, but if it were up to us it would be the best possible.”

Best circuit in the world

Finally, Torrent is convinced that the redevelopment interventions of the circuit will be able to favor the renewal of Barcelona: “We are modernizing the structures, the infrastructure, what was needed, and we are transforming it into the best circuit in Europe, and probably in the world – he concluded – here we experienced extraordinary races with which we recovered the spirit that Montmeló has historically had. There is a rebirth of the spirit of the Circuit, and it is the best calling card for Formula 1 and for the whole world. For nature, I'm very optimistic and nothing makes me think I can change things right now“.