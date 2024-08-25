Barcelona (Reuters)

Spanish first division football club Barcelona announced the transfer of its defender Mikael Faye to French club Stade Rennais for 10.3 million euros ($11.5 million).

Barcelona said in a statement that the deal includes a buy-back clause of 25 million euros ($27.98 million) and a 30 percent share of any resale of Faye to any other team.

The 20-year-old Senegalese defender has not played any matches with Barcelona’s first team, but he played his first match with his country’s first team against Gabon last March.