Barcelona, ​​Deco: here are the plans for January

The sporting director of Barcelona Decoin an interview given to the Spanish newspaper Sports World, did clarity about possible hits in the session winter market.

THE WORDS – “Apart from Vitor Roqueit will be difficult to make new grafts, we will always be careful, but I don’t think it will be possible. A pivot for January? Only if the coach asked us, but for now we’ve only talked about Vitor. We know what we want and, instead of talking about who isn’t there, we must value and take care of what is there“.