With this victory, Barcelona moved up to fourth place with 38 points from 22 games, surpassing Atletico, who are two points behind in fifth place.

Real Madrid leads the table and has 50 points before hosting Granada later on Sunday.

Barcelona dominated the match from the start, but Yannick Carrasco surprised him by opening the scoring from a counter-attack in the eighth minute in the first half.

Jordi Alba equalized quickly after two minutes with an amazing direct shot, after Dani Alves’ cross pass, then Gabi put Barcelona in front with a header a few minutes later.

And Ronald Araujo expanded the difference before the end of the first half by following up on Gerard Pique’s header counter from the crossbar.

Alves added the fourth goal after the break with a powerful low shot on the edge of the penalty area.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone made four changes and Luis Suarez reduced the difference with a header from close range.

Alves spoiled the best performance of the match, when he was sent off with a red card immediately after a challenge with Carrasco in the 69th minute.

Atletico was famous for its solid defense, but it has conceded 30 goals in 22 league matches so far, which is more by five goals than all the goals conceded when winning the title last season.

Simeone’s team lacked the usual organization, made many mistakes, and is no longer among the top ten teams in the league, and has only achieved three victories in the last ten matches in all competitions.

Barcelona took advantage of Atletico’s fragility on both sides of the field through the breakthroughs of Alves and Adama Traore, and the two starred in the much improved Xabi Hernandez squad.

“Today we saw the Barcelona we want,” Jordi Alba told reporters. “We played with a lot of fierceness and we should be very proud of this match in a difficult year,” he added.