It’s not a secret that Nicholas Latifi’s seat in Williams is at risk. The Canadian driver distinguished himself at the beginning of the season especially for accidents and his box mate Alexander Albon is following the trend that saw Latifi practically always beaten by George Russell, now in Mercedes. The driver arrived from Red Bull has already scored three points despite Williams’ modest performance, while Latifi has never even managed to get close to the points.

The name of Nyck De Vries is circulating with force in the rumors that would see Williams ready to make an alternation between the Canadian and the champion in F2 in 2019 as well as the reigning champion of Formula E with Mercedes. Jost Capito, the team manager of the glorious English team now in the hands of the Dorilton Capital investment fund, has confirmed that he has faith in Latifi who will not be deprived of the possibility of completing the season, but in the meantime Williams will be able to get a taste of the value of Nyck De Vries.

The Dutch driver, in fact, will take part in the first free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix scheduled for next Friday at 14:00 in Barcelona and will be put to direct comparison precisely with Latifi since Albon will make room for De Vries. This chance for De Vries is part of the two free practice sessions that all teams will have to assign a young driver over the course of the 2022 championship.

“First of all, I would like to thank Williams for the opportunity to take to the track in PL1 – commented De Vries – it’s great for me to get to know the team and drive the FW44 during a Formula One weekend. Preparations for the test are going well and the team has supported me incredibly. I can’t wait to live this experience in Spain ”. De Vries, born in 1995, is 27 years old and older than half of the starting grid. A singular circumstance as regards sessions intended for ‘young drivers’ in this case older than the owners although De Vries is the same age as Latifi.