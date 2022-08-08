The concept expressed by Barcelona is that the contract signed in 2020 during Bartomeu’s presidency, which led to an extension of the agreement until 2026 in the face of a wage cut, would be illegal and should be canceled.

It was well known that relations between Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona had become complicated in recent weeks. But perhaps no one would have imagined that the issue of the Dutchman’s contract would even lead to the threat of seeing each other in court. Yet, as the reporter explains David Orstein on The Athletic, this could be the case. The concept expressed by Barcelona is that the contract signed in 2020 during Bartomeu’s presidency, which led to an extension of the agreement until 2026 in the face of an immediate wage cut, would be illegal and should be canceled.

A story that begins when, after the impact of Covid on football accounts, Barça asks its members for a salary cut. In the same period that De Jong signed the new agreement, among other things, so did Ter Stegen, Piqué and Lenglet. But given that the Dutchman is the one who earns the most of the group and that Barça’s wage problems depend heavily on the approximately 20 million to pay to the midfielder, the management has started working on this situation, arguing that the terms of that renewal they were illegal. The threat, which reached the player in mid-July, was to go to the court to invalidate him, unless the player agreed to return to the terms of the 2019 agreement. If then the tulip instead decides to leave Catalonia, perhaps for go to the Premier League in exchange for a nice check, maybe they would be even happier at Barça. See also Ladies Italian Open: the golf stars are back

A situation that creates a lot of tension at the Camp Nou, because all the parties involved have something to say. The footballer’s entourage is furious, because he is convinced that this is a move to convince De Jong, who would like to stay in Barcelona, ​​to leave. And even the old management, the one that made De Jong sign the “indicted” contract, intervenes in tackle. After all, when there was a change of management from Bartomeu to Laporta, the documents were checked and no one could find anything wrong with the Dutchman’s agreement. And it is strange, they comment, that the alleged irregularities came up when De Jong refused the move to Manchester United. In short, the case in Barcelona continues. And who knows that it will not end … with blows of stamped papers.

