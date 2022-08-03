FC Barcelona needs to let go before they can sign up new players, but it has a problem: not all the players who want to let go want to leave the club. One of the cases is that of the Danish Martin Braithwaite. The striker still has two more years on his contract, until June 2024, and it doesn’t seem like he wants to leave the club. If he does not find a way out or does not accept the freedom letter, Barcelona would be proposing to terminate his contract, according to reports from the newspaper Sport.
This decision would not have any type of sanction for the Catalan club in case they compensated the player. The FIFA regulations say: “Considering national legislation, the characteristics of the sport and other objective criteria. These criteria shall include, in particular, the remuneration and other benefits due to the player under the current contract or the new contract, the contractual time remaining, up to a maximum of five years, the fees and expenses paid by the previous club (amortized over the term of the contract), as well as the question of whether the termination of the contract occurs in a protected period.
Barcelona would have to compensate the player but he will never be sanctioned because he is not in the so-called protected period of the player. A period that includes the first three years of the contract, except when the footballer is over 28 years old, which is reduced to two. This is not the case with Martín since he signed his contract in February 2020. If the player was protected, the club would not be able to sign during the next two windows of January and the summer of 2023. In other words, he would not sign again until January of 2024.
