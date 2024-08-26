Barcelona’s finances are not the best, the culé team has had to move heaven, earth and sea to be able to close the registration of just Dani Olmo, despite this, the sporting area continues dreaming of signing transfers at the end of the summer, the name that we all know and that is certainly advanced is that of Chiesa from the ranks of Juventus, however, the Italian is not the only name on the table, as Hansi Flick analyzes the option of strengthening the defense with Jonathan Tah.
Press reports in both Spain and Argentina confirm that Barcelona are eyeing and are even in initial talks with Bayer Leverkusen over the possible signing of Jonathan Tah. The 28-year-old centre-back, who has been key to the German side winning everything at the local level under Alonso, is out of contract at the end of the season and has no desire to sign a renewal, so both parties are opening the door to a transfer at the end of the summer.
The transfer fee for the German national team’s starter is estimated to be around 20 million euros, a figure that the Blaugrana consider to be very low for a centre-back of Jonathan’s abilities. However, the move is 100% conditional on the sale of Eric García with the option of returning to Girona for a similar price to that of Leverkusen’s starting defender.
