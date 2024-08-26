🔴 | Barça are considering going for Jonathan Tah

The 28-year-old Leverkusen centre-back is an option in case Eric ends up leaving: his contract expires in 2025 and he could leave for around 20 million

✍️ @tjuanmarti https://t.co/EMfXtB2mOq

— Sport Newspaper (@sport) August 26, 2024