Barcelona’s present is not simple, the club, in addition to not getting the results that everyone in Barcelona surely wants, is showing an unusual level of play in the culé team, perhaps the worst that has been seen in years. There is no doubt that both Xavi and his entire group will have to work harder than ever to reverse the situation, because both on a collective and individual level, what the Blaugrana have shown is very poor.
At the same time, the Barcelona board is working on defining the future of the club, a task that is not being easy either, because although the culés dream of very clear signings, the issue of the club’s financial margin continues to be an important brake. The area where there is the most desire to renew and strengthen is in the midfield in the containment that Busquets released and the replacement has been chosen, beyond not being the favorite, it is the one that best adapts to the club’s present.
Ekrem Konur anticipates that Barcelona will put a formal offer on Guido Rodríguez’s table for the Argentine, now refused to renew with Betis, to join Xavi’s ranks as a free agent next summer. The offer for the world champion will be a 3-year contract with the culé team and a significant salary increase. The final decision will be in the hands of the former América, who has many other suitors on the table. Estadio Deportivo, which handles information about Betis, and Sport, endorse the interest of the culés.
