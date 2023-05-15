With summaryAfter a three-year journey through a bone-dry desert, FC Barcelona was finally able to celebrate another national championship after a simple victory at fellow townsman Espanyol (2-4). The first title in Spain also for Frenkie de Jong, in his fourth season with the club.
Edwin Stores
Latest update:
00:19
