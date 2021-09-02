By signing Pedri, Barcelona found pure gold because, in recent years, the talent trained at La Masía has not had the evolution that the former Las Palmas footballer has presented, considered today the most important footballer in the sub-20 category. From the perspective of many, this year’s Golden Boy is assured.
Barcelona understood that this signing formula can give them more benefits than expected and this year they have continued with the model after bringing into their ranks Yusf Demir, a Danish talent who arrived on loan but who has so surprised the technical body as well as the directive that is already considering its definitive purchase. Now, the Catalans already have their youth with a projection for next year, Emre Demir.
Considered the most important promise of Turkish football and with an important future, the Catalans will pay two million euros for Demir, who will remain on loan at the Turkish Kayserispor for the rest of the season and will join Barcelona in 2022, hoping that the same That Pedri and Demir be such a pleasant surprise that he can avoid the subsidiary and fully enter the first team.
