Barcelona continues to put Real Madrid in the middle

Barcelona extends the distance to second place, Real Madrid, to 13 points. despite drawing this Monday 0-0 against Girona at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Catalan duel.

In the second half, the Barça team could have advanced on the scoreboard in the 47th minute, when Eric Garcia finished off a high header from Raphinha’s cross from a set piece.

In addition, Gavi, also with a header, put Paulo Gazzaniga to the test at 94+ from a corner. But the clearest goal chance was for Girona.

In minute 55, Taty Castellanos stood alone against Marc-André Ter Stegen after beating Eric Garcia’s back. The Argentine forward sent the ball out.

The draw leaves Barcelona with 72 points, at the top of the standings, while Real Madrid is second with 59, with 10 dates left to finish the league.

News in development.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news