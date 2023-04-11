Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Barcelona continues to put Real Madrid in the middle

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Barcelona continues to put Real Madrid in the middle


close

Barcelona vs. Girona

Barcelona vs. Girona

Photo:

Quique Garcia. efe

Barcelona vs. Girona

Despite drawing at home against Girona, the blaugranas are close to a new league title.

Barcelona extends the distance to second place, Real Madrid, to 13 points. despite drawing this Monday 0-0 against Girona at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Catalan duel.

In the second half, the Barça team could have advanced on the scoreboard in the 47th minute, when Eric Garcia finished off a high header from Raphinha’s cross from a set piece.

In addition, Gavi, also with a header, put Paulo Gazzaniga to the test at 94+ from a corner. But the clearest goal chance was for Girona.

In minute 55, Taty Castellanos stood alone against Marc-André Ter Stegen after beating Eric Garcia’s back. The Argentine forward sent the ball out.

The draw leaves Barcelona with 72 points, at the top of the standings, while Real Madrid is second with 59, with 10 dates left to finish the league.

News in development.

SPORTS
with Efe

See also  Genoa, assault on the 18-year-old referee: disqualification until 2028 for the assistant coach. It's the maximum penalty

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Barcelona #continues #put #Real #Madrid #middle

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ceasefire in the Ukraine war? ISW expects initiative from Moscow

Ceasefire in the Ukraine war? ISW expects initiative from Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result