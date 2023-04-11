Barcelona continues to put Real Madrid in the middle

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Barcelona vs. Girona
Quique Garcia. efe
Barcelona vs. Girona
Despite drawing at home against Girona, the blaugranas are close to a new league title.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Barcelona extends the distance to second place, Real Madrid, to 13 points. despite drawing this Monday 0-0 against Girona at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Catalan duel.
In the second half, the Barça team could have advanced on the scoreboard in the 47th minute, when Eric Garcia finished off a high header from Raphinha’s cross from a set piece.
In addition, Gavi, also with a header, put Paulo Gazzaniga to the test at 94+ from a corner. But the clearest goal chance was for Girona.
In minute 55, Taty Castellanos stood alone against Marc-André Ter Stegen after beating Eric Garcia’s back. The Argentine forward sent the ball out.
The draw leaves Barcelona with 72 points, at the top of the standings, while Real Madrid is second with 59, with 10 dates left to finish the league.
News in development.
SPORTS
with Efe
