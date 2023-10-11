Barcelona’s economic situation has made the club make moves within the market that perhaps in the past, in the era of greatest plenitude, they would not have made, such as signing second-tier players. But the crisis has led them to open the door to everyone.
This year has been no different, the club has been in need of pieces and has received Joao Felix on loan, fighting squarely with Simeone, and Joao Cancelo, who has been fighting for a long time with Guardiola. The reality is that both Portuguese players have shown themselves to be focused and productive, which shows that Xavi, beyond the criticism, has very important team management. That being the case, the board has had the luxury of asking about another problem player who lives in the exile of his club.
Sky Sports reports that Manchester United has received a call from Barcelona to ask about the situation of Jadon Sancho, who refuses to apologize to Erik Ten Hag and that has led to him being banned by the club. United’s response was clear, the Red Devils will seek to sell him in January, but in the worst case scenario, the Premier League team opens the door to a loan at the end of the winter, knowing that in addition to the Blaugrana another group of giants rubbing their hands over the former Borussia Dortmund.
