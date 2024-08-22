The sporting director of the BarcelonaDeco are considering a bid for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, according to a report.
Sancho has rebuilt his relationship with United boss Erik ten Hag but is still available for a transfer this summer, with the Red Devils seeking €45m to accept his exit.
As the final week of the summer transfer window approaches, United are yet to find a buyer for Sancho and SPORT claims there are several clubs who believe a loan could be approved by the end of this month.
Among those closely monitoring the situation is Barca, who see Sancho’s loan as a potential bargain in their quest to strengthen their squad. However, United are reportedly demanding full payment of Sancho’s salary to sanction another loan, which could pose a major problem for Barca.
Having agreed to part ways with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is returning to Manchester City on a free transfer, Barca will have significant space in their squad, although much of that money will be needed to register new signing Dani Olmo.
Other reports have suggested that Andreas Christensen or Eric Garcia could be sold to free up even more funds. 90min understands that Barca are among the teams looking to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who is considering his future in Munich following the arrival of Michael Olise.
Financing such a deal could be tricky for Barca at this late stage of the transfer market, so the La Liga side are exploring a number of possible options, with Juventus’ Federico Chiesa another on the radar.
More Barcelona news:
#Barcelona #signing #Manchester #United #striker
Leave a Reply