Nice detail the one you had yesterday the Barcelona when the Real Madrid was proclaimed champion of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao (2-0). As soon as the final is over, the azulgrana club congratulated on his Twitter account the eternal rival. A gesture that speaks highly of the sportsmanship and lordship of the institution.
“Congratulations Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup title” the message read. A brief but sincere tweet and above all, very courteous. The truth is that it is common for clubs to recognized at the institutional level and in social networks the achievements they achieve, even though among them there is a fierce rivalry.
All of this just three days after losing a very intense match against the whites, who decided in extra time thanks to a goal by Fede Valverde (3-2). Despite how complicated the course of the Barça entity (outside Europe in the league, sentenced to the Europa League and after having lost the first title of the season) have not missed the opportunity show your sportsmanship.
A nice detail that worth noting and more in a moment so acute of Spanish and world football. see what what happened in Betis-Sevilla Saturday as an example.
