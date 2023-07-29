FC Barcelona confirmed this afternoon the departure of Nico González (A Coruña, 21 years old) after reaching an agreement with Porto. He is the fourth player to leave Can Barça this season, after the departures of Umtiti, Gustavo Maia and Alex Collado. This has been through a transfer; The operation has been closed with the payment of eight and a half million by the Portuguese and Barça has a repurchase option, as well as a reserve of 40% of a future sale. The departure of the Galician player had been a fact for days, since he did not travel to the American tour due to his imminent departure. Betis and Valencia also entered the bid for the loan of the midfielder (he already played on loan at Valencia this season), but they withdrew from it when Porto was betting on a transfer. The fact that the Portuguese are also playing in the Champions League has motivated the young player to make the decision to join Porto, the city he arrived on Tuesday once the deal had been closed. The club did not doubt that Porto’s option was the best, since it would generate the necessary income to continue making Xavi’s squad, which is asking for more signings and at the same time more departures.

The young player (son of Fran; mythical footballer of the super sports of the 90s) joined the Barça youth academy at just eleven years old and since then he went through all categories until he reached the summer of 2021 where he would make his debut with the first team, along with Gavi, and by the hand of Ronald Koeman. During the last months of the Dutchman as Culé coach (from August to October), Nico González was a fixture in Barça’s eleven and was seen as the natural replacement for Sergio Busquets due to his age, 19 at that time, and for being a player made in La Masia. However, with the departure of Koeman and the arrival of Xavi he began to lose prominence progressively. The one from Terrasa never saw him as a pivot, but he did from inside; he continued to start, but later he began to come on from the bench, although he never stopped counting for the culé coach. In fact, in January 2022 he became a first-team player. It would be last summer when Xavi, after the preseason and surprised by the recovery of a Pjanic who weeks later would go to the United Arab Emirates, decided that the best thing for the Galician player’s progression was a loan.

Valencia was his destination to continue training, but after the departure of Gattuso (his main defender), bad luck with injuries (he was out for two months due to a broken foot) and the situation of the Ché team (they fought for the permanence until the last day) prevented us from seeing Nico’s best game, since he only managed one goal and one assist throughout the season.

Although Barça will closely monitor his progression because it has a buy-back option, one of the Masia players with the greatest projection is leaving. Together with Gavi, Ansu Fati and Balde, he was one of those destined to be the present and future of the Catalan club, but the great competition in the middle of the field, in addition to not counting for Xavi and the financial situation of the club, pushed him towards a departure from Barcelona.

