FC Barcelona has announced that Libero Football Finance AG and private investment advisers NIPA Capital BV have become new partners of Bridgeburg Invest, a trademark of barca vision, a lever activated at a key moment and, on the other hand, has added the agreement with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp to exploit Barca Media.

The one known as the fifth lever of Joan Laporta’s FC Barcelona has been delayed but is already activated, with the acquisition by Libero Football Finance AG and NIPA Capital BV of 29.5 percent of the ownership of barca vision, for 120 million euros, which was in the hands of Socios.com and Orpheus Media.

Money that would help Barcelona, ​​together with the sale of Franck Kessié for 12.5 million euros and the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembélé to PSG (minimum 25 million), to be able to register the summer signings in LaLiga (Gündogan, Íñigo Martínez and Oriol Romeu) and the renewed players, since right now Xavi has 11 players signed up hours after his debut in Getafe.

“These investors have acquired 29.5% of the ownership of Barça Vision (Bridgeburg) for 120 million euros corresponding to a part of the participation that was in the hands of Socios.com and Orpheus Media,” the entity announced.

‘Barça Vision’ is the club’s initiative to bring together all the actions associated with Web3, NFT’s and Metaverso that are part of the Club’s strategy to build the Espai Barça Digital. “With this movement, FC Barcelona manages to reinforce the structure of Barça Vision with strategic partners that provide knowledge and experience in the search for business opportunities related to the sports industry”, the entity contributed.

The German-based company LIBERO, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Regulated Market, is a specialist in comprehensive support for football clubs on financing and profitability issues, offering advice and support on all economic aspects of companies.

NIPA Capital BV, a Netherlands-based investment company, provides unique and innovative insight into the process of accelerating company growth and will continue to advise the entity in the future. Despite this sale, Socios.com and Orpheus, As strategic technological partners of the club, they will continue to play their role in FC Barcelona’s Web3 strategy, contributing their knowledge and technological infrastructure to develop new opportunities through their channels and BAR Fan Token.

At the same time, FC Barcelona also announces its agreement with Mountain & Co. Y Acquisition Corp, a firm specializing in investments in technology companies and emerging sectors. “The agreement is focused on allowing Barça Vision and Barça Media to access specific financing in the new US capital markets that accelerate the club’s initiatives in the digital sector and to be able to disseminate Barça Media content to new audiences in strategic markets”, valued the club.

The announced operation is awaiting the approval of the shareholders Mountain & Co. and Acquisition Corp. and the approval of the General Assembly of Members of FC Barcelona as a condition for closing the operation, which is expected for the last quarter of 2023.

“We have made considerable progress in digital environments that make our assets become a creative hub that drives the FC Barcelona brand to levels that are unique in the world,” said the Blaugrana president, Joan Laporta.

“The content strategy that we are carrying out has proven to be a success and represents new ways of connecting with our followers globally, as well as generating new revenue streams for the entity. This step that we are taking now is a strategic move that provides us with new resources so that our platforms continue to grow”, she celebrated.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.