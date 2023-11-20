You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The footballer will miss the rest of the season.
Barcelona officially confirmed that the player Gavi He has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. In addition, they announce that the footballer has an injury associated with the external meniscus.
The Barcelona midfielder, who was injured playing with the Spanish team, will have to undergo surgery.
Only then will the club say what the weather forecast is for him to be absent from the fields. Everything indicates that he will miss the rest of the season, probably including the German Euro Cup and the Olympic Games.
The 19-year-old midfielder played with his national team on Sunday and was replaced in tears and with obvious pain during the Spain-Georgia match (3-1).
He suffers “a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and an injury associated with the external meniscus. In the coming days he will undergo surgical treatment. At the end of the intervention a new medical report will be provided,” says the Catalan club.
