CIRCUIT de Barcelona – Catalunya confirmed yesterday that the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix will once again set rubber down on Spanish soil in 2021.

A deal was signed after a short spell of negotiations with F1 officials and Catalan authorities to extend the current contract for one more year.

The previous contract to host the GP expired in 2019, but was extended to cover 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis.

With the new Formula 1 calendar revealed last week, the Barcelona round was listed as ‘subject to contract’.

However over the weekend, I’s were dotted and T’s were crossed on the temporary contract that will cover the circuit until a further deal is drawn up.

Talks are now underway to agree terms on a long-term contract to ensure the 4.6 kilometer circuit has a place in motorsport’s premier class for the foreseeable future.

“The F1 Grand Prix in Catalonia is a great world-level event that generates a multiplying effect in terms of GDP growth and the creation of jobs and wealth that is 10 times higher than the contribution made by the Catalan Government” said the Circuit de Barcelona -Catalunya President Ramon Tremosa.

Barcelona will however lose its slot as the official venue for preseason testing as Bahrain steps to to host the three day event.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is currently also undergoing slight alterations to its layout as the famous turn 10 is being reconfigured to run slightly tighter.

“We will continue working with the government in order to turn the racetrack in Montmelo into a permanent venue for competition, because Formula 1 is not an expense, but an investment.” said Tremosa.

The Catalan circuit has held the event continuously since 1991 and has become a staple for Spanish motorsport fans for over three decades.

The 2021 Spanish Grand Prix is ​​scheduled to take place the weekend of May 7-9.