The great economic blow of the pandemic to Spanish professional football occurred in the 20-21 season, in which the clubs registered losses of 892 million euros, of which 56% belong to just one, FC Barcelona, ​​according to LaLiga’s economic report for the aforementioned course, which does not name the Barça team, but does highlight that it is a “highly relevant” club. With adjustments, Barcelona’s losses would be around 481 million euros, of which more than half are from supplies, so they do not have an immediate financial effect.

“In the aggregate of LaLiga, there is a single club of special relevance that concentrates 58% of the losses at the EBIT level, 56% of the losses in terms of net result (NR) and 26% of the gross financial debt. (DFB). But, of the total loss recorded by said entity, approximately 50% correspond to accounting conventions associated with the extraordinary clean-up of its balance sheet, without immediate financial impact, ”says the League’s information note.

The balance describes that the clubs entered 3,818 million euros, 24.1% less than in the 19/20 campaign, the main falls being in the items in the sale of tickets (-53%) and in income from transfers of players (-52%). Within the total aggregate expenses of the competition, the main item is the cost of sports personnel (46%), followed by the amortization of players (16%). However, for the first time, expenses have been reduced by -5.4%, a symptom of the operating effort made by the majority of the clubs, highlighting the amortization of players (-6.6%) and the decrease in other operating expenses ( -13.4%).

This has allowed that, despite the losses of close to 900 million euros, the total debt of the professional clubs has only increased by 236 million euros, standing at 1,946 million euros. For this reason, LaLiga assures that, despite the losses recorded, the report “in turn reflects the financial strength of the competition and the responsibility of the Clubs, which has avoided a greater impact, and that it will also serve for a solid recovery in the next seasons.” For the next season it is expected that there will be no losses and for 23-24 that they will return to profit.

