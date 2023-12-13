Cars entering Barcelona through the Dalt ring road, in front of an information sign for the Low Emissions Zone (ZBE), in an archive image. Carles Ribas

One good news and one bad. The good news is that, if there is no disaster, Barcelona will close the year 2023 complying for the first time since records began with the nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution limits set by the European directive, 40 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/ m³). From January to November, the average at the seven stations that measure pollution has ranged between 16 and 34 µg/m³, below those that last year led the European justice system to condemn Spain for systematically failing to comply with the limits since 2010 in the cities of Barcelona and also Madrid. This was revealed this Tuesday by the deputy mayor and head of the council's Ecological Transition, Laia Bonet.

The bad news is that, if the current maximums are tightened by half in 2030 or 2035, as the European Commission and Parliament have proposed (reducing the limit from 40 to 20 micrograms of NO2 per cubic meter), with the data from From January to November of this year, only three of the seven stations that measure pollution in Barcelona would meet the requirements. The World Health Organization (WHO) is even more demanding and considers that the levels of nitrogen dioxide that affect health should be below 10 micrograms per cubic meter.

More information

Bonet, has celebrated the closing data for 2023 and has linked them to the Low Emissions Zone (ZBE), which since 2020 has banned access to the city for the most polluting vehicles, those that do not have an environmental label from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). Given the proximity of the new limits, and repeatedly asked if the government of Mayor Jaume Collboni plans new restrictions, Bonet has avoided going into details. “This year we will not exceed the European limits, but we are all aware that there will be a greater demand in atmospheric quality and we are working for this,” she has stated repeatedly and without going into details.

It has closed its doors on issues that have a great citizen impact, such as whether the next step will be to restrict the circulation of cars that have a yellow label (the B badge), which during the last term came to be on the table. “We want to be responsible, we do not want to go with previously established apriorisms,” he argued about measures that must be debated between the administrations that designed the ZBE (City Hall, Generalitat and Metropolitan Area). Regarding whether there is a scheduled date for a meeting, he has acknowledged that there is not, but has assured that the issue “is discussed on every occasion” in which representatives of the three administrations coincide. “I don't want to enter, an attitude of closed proposals and wanting to influence is not helpful,” he responded to the insistence on what the city's positioning is.

Bonet has also celebrated and attributed to the ZBE that the current circulating fleet is increasingly less polluting: for the first time, passenger cars with an ECO label are 24.7% and exceed those with a yellow label (B), 18%. Vehicles with a green label (C) are 52% and those without a label are “residual”, in the words of the deputy mayor, 1.2%. Vehicles with zero label are 4% of the fleet. Data that shows “that the ZBE is working.” Bonet has also celebrated that despite the fact that the fleet is aging, and in Barcelona the age measurement of the vehicles is 11.2 years, with data from 2022. The Spanish average is 13.9 years.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The tram to Francesc Macià, now pending railway works

With the extension of the tram along Diagonal between Glòries and Verdaguer in the final stretch, the second phase, until Francesc Macià, has also emerged in the presentation of data on pollution. On Tuesday, in the Urban Planning commission, Bonet revealed that the calendar for the completion of the union of the two tram networks will depend on the works of the extension of the L8 of Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat between the Plazas de Espanya and Francesc Macià. “I said it three times and I reiterate it: this municipal government is in favor of the tram along Diagonal, but the calendar cannot be approved by proposal. [la que presentaron los comunes y obligaron a Bonet a posicionarse]”We are looking at the impact of the two works on the surroundings of the square,” he repeated this Wednesday. On Tuesday, Bonet was involved in a scuffle with her predecessor in office, Councilor Janet Sanz, regarding the issue and the common people read the Government's words as a “blockade of the tram connection.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter