Barcelona is experiencing the most complex moment within Xavi’s management, the club is coming off three games that have put the club’s coach on the table for questioning, a very tough defeat despite the form against Real Madrid, a victory of a miracle over Real Sociedad, despite the fact that the culés were surpassed from start to finish with the ball and a fall in the Champions League against Shatktar, a match where the Blaugrana gave their worst level of play in the last two years.
For more news about FC Barcelona
The reports assure that after what has happened in recent days, the club is closing ranks and there is complete trust between everyone and everyone. That being the case, Vitor Roque could be ruled out for January.
The Blaugrana board has spoken with Xavi and informed him that the option of signing players for the winter is almost impossible, as there is no room for movement. However, not everything has ended there, the club has also warned the coach that it is possible that Vitor Roque will not be part of the squad for January, since the registration of the ‘9’ is becoming more complicated than expected, since It seems like an investment above what LaLiga allows them.
#Barcelona #complicates #life #registration #Vitor #Roque