Barcelona took an important step towards winning its first Spanish league title since 2019 after coming back from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Sunday.

Barcelona did not forgive and confirmed its leadership in La Liga after beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the highly anticipated Spanish classic.

Franck Kessié scored in stoppage time to give Barcelona the home win and a 12-point lead over second-place Madrid with 12 games to play.

The Barcelona players celebrated on the field after the end of the game in a packed Camp Nou.

An action reviewed by VAR changed the history of the game for Barcelona, ​​for the second game in a row. The meringues had a potential advantage goal from Marco Asensio, annulled in the 81st minute for offside.

The VAR annulled a Real Madrid goal for being offside, which put the score back on the table. © Joan Monfort / AP

Last week, the Catalan team beat Athletic Bilbao when Athletic striker Iñaki Williams’ goal, in the 87th minute, was invalidated by video review.

A convulsed panorama for Barcelona

Barcelona entered the game amid criticism over the payment of millions of dollars over several years to the former vice president of the country’s referee committee.

The Prosecutor’s Office has formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation. Madrid is one of the clubs that have sided with Barcelona in the judicial process, as have the Spanish Government, the League and the Football Federation.

The Barcelona club has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, stating that it paid for technical reports on the referees, but never tried to influence their decisions in matches.

The advantage in La Liga grows

Madrid needed a victory in the last La Liga clásico of the season to have a real chance of catching up with Barcelona and retaining their title.

Barcelona won the tournament eight times in 11 seasons to 2019. They finished second behind Madrid in 2020, then third – behind Madrid and champions Atlético Madrid – in 2021, and second last season, which went to the Meringues.

Now, they are seeking their 27th La Liga title, trailing Madrid eight trophies in the tournament’s history.

A divided duel

Barcelona were in control for much of Sunday’s game, creating most of the important chances.

But the visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a lucky own goal from Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, who redirected the ball into the net with a header from Madrid striker Vinícius Júnior’s cross from the left side of the box.

Sergi Roberto equalized after finding a loose ball inside the area in the 45th minute.

Real Madrid had their hopes of victory when Asensio found the net from near the penalty spot after a pass from Dani Carvajal, but the VAR review showed a tight offside.

Real Madrid took the lead on the scoreboard with an own goal from Ronald Araújo early in the game. © Joan Mateu / AP

It was the second match between the two rivals in less than three weeks. Barcelona won 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on March 3 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The return at the Camp Nou will be on April 5.

Real Madrid won the first La Liga game 3-1 at the Bernabéu.

The Catalan team could not count on their midfielder Pedri or their striker Ousmane Dembélé, both injured. While the only absence from Madrid was that of defender David Alaba, who is also recovering.

The Barcelona players wore the logo of the international singer Rosalía instead of the Spotify brand as part of their strategic agreement with the service streaming of music. Rosalía was chosen as she celebrates one year since the release of her hit album Motomami.

with PA