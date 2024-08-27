With just three days to go until the transfer window closes, Barcelona will receive a gift from heaven: kit manufacturer Nike will sign a new contract with the Catalan club.
Better late than never! On Tuesday 27 August, three days before the official closing of the transfer market, FC Barcelona’s financial situation could improve. Forced to make do with very limited resources until now, the Catalan club is preparing to emerge from the tunnel thanks to its equipment supplier, Nike.
According to reports from Sports Worldthe new contract between the American brand and the Spanish club is close to being signed. The aforementioned source speaks of a deal worth 90 million euros per season, with an immediate advance estimated at 115/120 million euros. An amount that would be very useful for Barça to solve its financial problems.
Millions raised, millions spent? Barça have suffered several setbacks during this transfer window, but with their new funds, the Spanish club could once again be one of the main protagonists at the end of the transfer window.
Federico Chiesa is rumoured to be heading to Liverpool, but the situation could change if the Catalans make a move. Juventus are hoping to get around 15 million euros for their winger, and with this financial injection Barcelona could consider signing him.
However, the idea in Barcelona is to sign a central defender following the injuries of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, according to the Spanish press.
In any case, Nike will give FC Barcelona some financial relief, just days after strong tensions between the club and the American brand.
