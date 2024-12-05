Barcelona City Council will invest a total of 35,000 euros to try to recruit figures to compete in the Cursa dels Nassos, the traditional athletic race that closes the year and will be held on December 31.

The objective of the Consistory is to give luster to the competition again, in the distance of 5 kilometers on the road in both the men’s and women’s categories. As for women, what the City Council is looking for is to be eligible to beat the world distance record.

As for the men’s category, the idea is to bring together a good cast of Spanish and continental athletes to seek the national and European record.

Apart from the elite events, which will bring together a maximum of 50 athletes according to the municipal contract, the popular 10 kilometer race will be held that will bring together tens of thousands of people. For this race the organization wants to encourage female participation, which has been growing slightly but can still take a big leap.

In 2021, both men’s and women’s world records have already been broken in Barcelona

Last year Barcelona already managed to be the route where the women’s 5k road world record was broken. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet did it on December 31 (14 minutes 13 seconds). In 2021 the Cursa dels Nassos also enjoyed two 5k world records, both men’s and women’s. Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi clocked 12m49s and his countryman Ejgayehu Taye Haylex stopped the clock at 14m19s.