He Barcelona City Council and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) They have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote commercial and business relations between both cities. The protagonists of this agreement have been the fourth deputy mayor of Economics, Finance, Economic Promotion and Tourism of the Consistory, Jordi Vallse Iris WongMerchandise Trade and Innovation Director, External Relations of the HKTDC.

With this union, both cities are committed to Promote trade and investment through events and seminars that foster the exchange of knowledge. Also to connect companies from Barcelona and Hong Kong and offer support to commercial delegations to foster New business opportunities.

Similarly, the parties are located especially in strategic sectors of shared interest, such as innovation and technology, in biotechnology and health sciences or creative industries.

In this same act another memorandum was signed between the Hong Kong Science & Technology Park (HKSTP) and 22@ Network Barcelona by Albert Wong and Susana Prado.