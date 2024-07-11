Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona is sparing no effort to strengthen its ranks in order to be a strong competitor in the new season, whether in the local league or the Champions League. It seems that Barça’s financial situation has improved slightly, allowing for new deals, which is why it is very active in the current summer transfer market.

After German Hansi Flick took over the technical leadership of Barcelona, ​​the Catalan club is targeting a number of stars to join its ranks to fill the deficit in some positions.

It seems that club president Joan Laporta and young star Lamine Yamal, who took his first steps in the “La Masia” academy, are fully convinced of the need to include Spanish international winger Nico Williams, a player for Athletic Bilbao, who is shining with the “La Roja” team in the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024”, and contributed to the team reaching the final match thanks to his wonderful performance from the first match in the tournament.

Sport reported that Barcelona signed a preliminary agreement with Nico Williams in recent days, and revealed that Felix Tainta, Williams’ agent, met with Barcelona officials last week and reached an agreement between them, and the Catalan club is only waiting for Athletic Bilbao to approve the deal.

The newspaper indicated that negotiations with Bilbao will begin very soon in order to finalize his transfer to Barcelona.

On the other hand, Barcelona’s management has its eyes on the Spanish international striker Dani Olmo, the player of the German Leipzig, who also shone in the “Euro” where he scored 3 goals and made 2 goals. It seems that the player is happy with the arrival of the German Flick to train Barcelona, ​​as he described him as a great coach and wishes him success with the “Blaugrana”.

Olmo’s contract with Leipzig runs until the summer of 2027, and he is also one of the players who started his career at the “La Masia” academy but has never played for the first team. “Sport” said that in order to obtain Olmo’s services, Barcelona must prepare a check for 60 million euros, the value of the penalty clause in the player’s contract, so that his club agrees to release him.