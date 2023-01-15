Barcelona, ​​champion of the Spanish Super Cup: great goals that beat Madrid

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Barcelona, champion of the Super Cup.
Barcelona, champion of the Super Cup.
Xavi’s men, enlightened, defeated a cloudy and unknown Real Madrid.
January 15, 2023, 04:06 PM
Barcelona obtained a victory this Sunday that it hopes will set the path for things to come. The Catalan team, led by Xavi Hernández, was crowned champion of the Spanish Super Cup after beating Real Madrid with authority in the final of said tournament, played on this occasion in Saudi Arabia.
With a much more fluid game, and with security in all its lines, the culé team ended up beating their great rival by three goals to one to achieve his first title of 2023 and also of the Xavi era.
The Barça team got its first crown under the current final phase competition format with four teams and the second obtained outside of Spain, since they won the 2018 Super Cup, played in a single match in Tangier (Morocco) against Sevilla (2- 1), with a goal from Frenchman Ousmane Dembele at 78 minutes.
That was the last Super Cup that Barcelona had won, which achieved its other titles in the years 1983, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016.
The goals of the Super Cup
1-0 | Gavi 33′
2-0| Lewandowski 45′
3-0 | Pedro 69′
3-1 | Benzema 90’+3′
January 15, 2023, 04:06 PM
