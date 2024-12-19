soccer
the league
The audiovisual income distributed by the League between the First and Second clubs decreased by 27 million in the last year
The League has revealed the distribution of the television rights corresponding to the 2023-24 season. The Spanish clubs of First and Second A total of 1,498 million euros have come in, suffering cuts by television stations with respect to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Barcelona #champion #television #rights #received #million #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply