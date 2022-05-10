Barcelona

Once their presence in the next Champions League is mathematically assured, the culé team will try to put the best possible finishing touch on the season. His objective in the remaining three days: certify the second place that will ensure his participation in the Spanish Super Cup. He comes from beating Betis at Villamarín with a great goal from Jordi Alba. For this game, Xavi will have Dest, Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Nico and Pedri out due to injury and Busquets due to card accumulation. In return, he will get Ter Stegen back under the sticks.

Ace to follow: Riqui Puig. With Busquets sanctioned, a door opens for the midfielder from Matadepera. With hardly any prominence this year, he is facing one of the last opportunities to convince Xavi.