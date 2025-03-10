The Zurich Mararat Barcelona 2025 is not only a marathon to run, it is also an event to celebrate Barcelona. On March 16, Barcelona Marathon will be the Major of the holidays: an expression of joy, union and overcoming that converts each stride into a shared party.

During the entire route of the more than 42 kilometers, there will be more 30 animation points, which will be added to the sound of applause to be an impulse of energy that helps cross the goal to the thousands of runners who will participate in this test, which this year has established a new record of inscriptions with 27,000 dorsals sold and international records, being 60% of people registered with respect to the total.

An athletic test that unites the city

The Zurich Mararat Barcelona 2025 is a reflection of the spirit of the city. A day in which the Barcelona community meets in the streets to live the atmosphere, sports and culture. Neighbors, families and visitors vibrate with each step of the participants, turning each avenue into an explosion of colors, sounds and energy. Because in Barcelona, ​​running is celebrating.



Therefore, those and those who do not run, the average Barcelona marathon encourages them to go out and join this party of the Running. With its slogan of this 2025, ‘Barcelona Hits Different’, the Zurich Marathon Barcelona tribute to the unique ‘vibra’ of the city that feels in every corner, in each step and in each stride, from the streets full of history to the contagious energy of its people.

An event of a whole weekend

From the opening of the Corridor Fair on Thursday, March 13 to the Marathon celebration on Sunday, March 16 and its more than 30 animation points (Hot Spots), The Zurich Mararat Barcelona 2025 demonstrates that it is much more than a race: with a fair to collect the three -day dorsals (Thursday, Friday and Saturday); Races for boys and girls with Kids Race and a morning activation with the Bimbo Breakfast Run Barcelona on Saturday, March 15 and the initiative to encourage Running Female who became prior to the great appointment and that in the marathon will consist that 7 of the 35 hares will be women, Donant Pas.