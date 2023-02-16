An investigation of the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office, for an alleged crime of corruption between individuals to a company Jose Maria Enriquez Negreiraex-referee and number two of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) between 1994 and 2018, for payments of 1.4 million by FC Barcelona between 2016 and 2018, he points out to the Barcelona entity.

The information has been revealed by the program ‘Que t’hi jugues’ of SER Catalunya, which reports that the investigation began as a result of a tax inspection of DASNIL 95 SL for the taxation of the aforementioned 1.4 million euros.

According to the same information, Barcelona paid the aforementioned company 532,728.02 euros in 2016, 541,752 euros in 2017 and 318,200 euros in 2018, which is when the last payment was made, a date that coincides, according to the program. radio, with the constitution of a new CTA and the departure of Enríquez Negreira from the Committee.

Silver in carte blanche

As reported by El Confidencial, Enríquez Negreira pocketed more than €4.7 million (USD 5 million) through his company DASNIL 95 SL (where he was the only partner), for this relationship with the Catalan club for 15 years.

The newspaper confirms that, at least between 2016 and 2018, more than 95% of the firm’s turnover came exclusively from the Blaugrana club.

The Public Ministry confirmed to AFP that it is carrying out investigative procedures on the matter, but did not provide further details of these investigations.

The investigation would have started after the Spanish Treasury identified irregularities in the taxes carried out between 2016 and 2018 by the Dasnil 95 company, owned by Negreira.

The last invoice, according to Cadena Ser, would have been in June 2018, just when the CTA was restructured with the arrival of the new RFEF board, chaired by Luis Rubiales, and Enríquez Negreira left the arbitration body.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has requested information from Barcelona, ​​after learning about the investigation.

SPORTS AND AGENCIES

More sports news