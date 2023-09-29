Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0 in the opening match of the 8th round of the Spanish League, marked by the shadow of the ‘Negreira case’ and with tribute to the world champions of the Barcelona team.

The Catalan team had the best chances but His victory came with an own goal from Sergio Ramos (76), which allows Barça to sleep as league leader.

Barcelona leads the championship waiting for what happens on Saturday in the duel between the surprising Girona and Real Madrid, whose winner will occupy first place.

The Barça victory was preceded by Barça’s decision to break institutional relations with Sevilla, after the latter refused to sit in the box in “rejection” of the so-called ‘Negreira case’, in which alleged payments by the Barça team are being investigated. to companies of whoever was number two of the arbitrators.

On the pitch, the match began more cheerfully with a tribute to the Barcelona players who were part of the world champion team on August 20, led by Aitana Bonmatí and the double Ballon d’Or winner, Alexia Putellas.

Barça soon took control of the match against a solid Sevilla at the back with Sergio Ramos and Loic Badé, who tried to find their chances by surprising the counterattack.

The Barça team took the initiative and enjoyed the best chances driven by ‘Joaos’ Félix and Cancelo, and those taken by Raphinha’s band until he had to retire injured.

The Brazilian winger fell to the ground after a shot when he noticed some discomfort in his right thigh, and was replaced by the young Fermín López (37). Raphinha’s loss could be a hard blow for Barça ahead of Wednesday’s match against Porto in the Champions League.

Barça put pressure on Sevilla with another good performance by Joao Félix, who had his team’s best chance in the first half when he hit the crossbar with a ball that then bounced off the line without entering the goal (21).

The Portuguese was once again a nightmare for the Sevillistas with his entries throughout the Barcelona attack front until he gave way to Ferran Torres (71).

Barça gave an extra point of intensity to their game after the break until they practically locked their rival in their area. Sevilla’s Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, in collaboration with Juanlu, deflected a point-blank shot from Robert Lewandowski (56), who was also unable to take advantage of another pass from Fermín (68).

Sergio Ramos’ own goal that gave Barcelona the victory

Barcelona couldn’t quite get the opponent’s goal right until Ferran put a cross into the area, which Lamine Yamal headed at the far post and the ball hit Sergio Ramos’s leg, sneaking into the Sevilla goal (76).

With barely a quarter of an hour left, Sevilla tried to go for the tie, but only managed to open more space for Barça, who could have increased their tally with a point-blank shot from Lewandowski that Ramos deflected (90+1).

With AFP

