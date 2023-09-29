Once again, Barcelona has made an important market, the club completed the arrival of several high-level players, some much better than others this summer and the team only invested the figure of 3.5 million euros, since the two Joaos arrived At the end of the transfer period as simple assignments, Gundogan and Martínez signed as free agents and finally, Oriol Romeu was the only purchase.
Thus, the club has announced green numbers after the market closed, more than one hundred million euros in net profit and a very important reduction in debt with LaLiga. Now, the culés know that they must be cautious in future movements, which they have been calculating for some time to close reinforcements in January or until the summer and the first arrival already has a name, it is Vitor Roque and it is expected that from the first day of 2024 be with the club shirt.
The Blaugrana club, in communication with the Brazilian forward’s entourage, has informed the youth player that after doing the math and seeing that the finances are going much better than expected, the culé board concludes that they will not have the slightest problem in closing the registration of the ‘ 9’ with LaLiga since January 1st, therefore, the footballer is expected to fly to Barcelona in December and report back to work with the team having recovered from the ankle injury, being the first reinforcement for 2024.
#Barcelona #calms #Vitor #Roques #anxieties