📂 @joaquimpiera via @sport

🚨 Barça has informed Vítor Roque that there will be no problems registering him in January.

📌 It is expected that his next match will be with the Barça shirt. pic.twitter.com/bxhyyAXSIy

— Blaugranas Folders (CB) (@carpetasFCB) September 27, 2023