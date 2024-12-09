The urban and interurban bus drivers from all over Spain continue to strike to demand an improvement in conditions that will allow them to retire early. The group has been demanding for some time to be able to bring forward the end of their working life at the age of 60 for a matter of health and safety both for themselves and for the hundreds of travelers they transport daily.

With this claim as their banner, spokespersons for the sector set several dates with partial or total strikes and among them are the December 5 and 9, two days at the gates and at the end of the Immaculate Conception bridge. Specifically, the call for a strike, which will also affect the services of Barcelona and its metropolitan area, is led by CC.OO. but neither UGT nor CGT nor SLT support the protest because they consider that the claim is resolved with a principle of agreement with the Government.

Be that as it may, yes, the strike call, which has already experienced other similar days with a great following and which left queues and crowds at the most used stops, will once again affect the thousands of users who rely on this transport to go to work or study.

Minimum services

On the occasion of the strike, minimum essential services have been decreed, like those that were already activated in the previous call. Thus, according to the order of Department of Business and Labor of the Generalitatit is established that between 6:30 and 9:30 in the morning and 4 and 8 p.m., 40% of the service must be guaranteed, and in the rest of the time slots it will be 20%.









After this Thursday’s strike, the action is planned to be repeated on Monday, December 9 and CC.OO. maintains its threat that starting December 23, in the middle of the Christmas period, the strike becomes indefinite.

Lines and companies affected

In Barcelona, ​​all bus drivers are called to join the strike. Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) as well as other companies that operate in the area, such as Tugsal, Moventis, Sagalés or Plana Buses. All its regular and special lines will be affected. Likewise, discretionary transportation and school bus companies can also support the strike.

For all these reasons, local and regional administrations recommend that users think about their routes in advance and plan them. Others public transportsuch as the Metro, Tram or Rodalies, can be the best alternative for those who usually take the bus and to better coordinate the route it can be very useful to have mobile apps like Moovit.