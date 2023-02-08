The mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has announced that the Catalan city has decreed the suspension of relations with the State of Israel and its institutions. The Barcelona mayor has sent a letter to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to inform him of the temporary suspension of all relations between the Catalan capital and Israel, including the twinning with Tel Aviv, in force for 25 years.

The decision of the Barcelona mayor of the commons has been adopted “until the Israeli authorities put an end to the systematic violation of human rights against the Palestinian population.” Colau has adopted the measure unilaterally, through a mayoral decree, without taking it to a vote in the municipal plenary session. The PSC, in fact, a member of the municipal government, has stood out. Junts has also described it as a mistake. «You have to make a forceful gesture to invite people to work for peace. In this sense, we make this suspension of relations with the State of Israel, which we trust will be temporary,” according to Colau, who has responded to the request made by citizen entities in support of the Palestinian people.

“In no case is it discrimination against the Jewish population. It is the criticism of a government, not of a people, not of a community, not of a religion”, he clarified. The leader of En Comú Podem has described the situation of the Palestinians as an “apartheid crime” and has denounced “decades of systematic violations of human rights, the occupation and illegal colonization of Palestinian territories against all the opinions of the United Nations United”.

In the letter, she says that as mayor “I cannot remain impassive in the face of the systematic violation of the basic rights of the Palestinian population.” The mayoress of Barcelona recalled that the city of Barcelona has also recently suspended its relations with Saint Petersburg due to Russia’s “criminal invasion” of Ukraine.