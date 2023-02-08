Barcelona breaks its ties with Israel. The gesture wants to be a retaliation for the action of her government, not a reproach against “a people, a community or against a religion.” This has been justified by the mayor Ada Colau in an appearance that she herself presented as “exceptional”. The announcement has generated chain reactions and, for now, the PSC, the party that accompanies the commons in the municipal government, has described the mayoress’s “unilateral” resolution as a “very serious error”. The announcement seeks to stage a protest against the subjugation regime suffered by Palestine, and the Barcelona City Council has decided to cut all ties with the Israeli State. The twinning that, for 25 years, has established a fraternal link between Barcelona and the city of Tel Aviv is also suspended. “Let’s hope it’s temporary,” Colau tried to clarify, while she launched a harsh criticism of the government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu: “This situation of apartheid”.

The mayoress has indicated that the decision, “complicated and difficult”, she has said, is supported by more than a hundred entities and by the signature of 4,000 residents. She has reported that she has sent a letter to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, where she explains the reasons for the measure taken by the Consistory. The wording of the letter alludes to the “violence suffered by the Palestinian people” and reproaches him for the fact that the harassment has lasted “for more than 70 years.”

Laia Bonet, deputy mayor for the PSC, has made visible the disagreement of the Socialists with the resolution and has harshly criticized the mayoress. “What happened today is very serious”, she has said, and she has warned that it will have the undesired effect of “weakening Barcelona’s role in the world”. The municipal group of the PSC in the Barcelona City Council will take to the plenary session this February a proposal to restore relations between the Catalan capital and Tel Aviv.

For his part, the Junts candidate for mayor, Xavier Trias, has considered this temporary suspension of relations a “serious mistake”. In a note on his Twitter account, he assured that it is “one of the reasons, among many others, why a change is needed in the City Council” and added that “Barcelona has to work for harmony, without sectarianism, avoiding confrontation betting on dialogue and understanding”. The Catalan Association of Friends of Israel has stated that Colau has made the decision “by decree and without going through the plenary session” and has described the rejection of Israel as a “xenophobic act”. Lior Haiat, spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has reacted by pointing out that Barcelona makes “an unfortunate decision” that feeds anti-Semitism.

Colau, who aspires to achieve his third term in the May municipal elections, has censured Israel for exercising “systematic violations of human rights” for decades without paying attention to the resolutions and opinions of the United Nations. The mayoress has repeatedly used the term apartheid to denounce the Israeli pressure on the Palestinians and has justified Barcelona’s setback to Israel in a tradition of solidarity of the city “with the oppressed peoples”. In this sense, he has said that he is confident that the rudeness “invites reflection and action.” In the letter sent to Netanyahu, he states his willingness to set an example: “History has taught us that cities have to take sides and play an active role in building peace and defending human rights.”

At the end of last year, the Ombudsman of Barcelona, ​​the city’s ombudsman, David Bondia, urged the City Council to revoke the “friendship and cooperation” agreement between the Catalan capital and the cities of Gaza and Tel Aviv signed in 1998. After studying that agreement, the union decided that the twinning had lost force. “It has not taken into account the change of circumstances that has occurred after its celebration, it does not guarantee the commitment to human rights and it does not promote international relations that promote global justice,” he said.

According to the municipal website, since January 2000 Barcelona has maintained a “protocol of friendship and cooperation” with the Iranian city of Isfahan. “The objective of the twinning is to promote mutual cooperation between the two cities,” says the Barcelona City Council. In March of last year, the City Council announced that, as a reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, relations with the city of Saint Petersburg were suspended and all activities that could be carried out within the framework of the twinning agreement that unites the Catalan capital with the Russian city since 1985.

