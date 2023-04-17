CBA working day 27 barca real Madrid

Satoransky shoots a basket against Hanga in the match against Madrid. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

“Madridista whoever doesn’t bounce is, is!” the Palau fans greeted their eternal rival before singing the Barça anthem. Welcome and songs by way of food, energy for a team that this week snatched second place from Madrid in the Euroleague, all of whom have already been named in the qualifying rounds prior to the Final Four. In the League, more of the same happened in a game that the Catalans won due to basketball and nerve, a classic of those that exude passion and accentuate the rivalry. But not only that, but Baskonia lost to Lenovo Tenerife and Barça took the lead, a week of sweets and candies. Although it was expensive, injuries to Higgins (lumbar), Vesely (left knee) and Abrines (left ankle sprain).

Supported by the boisterous fans, the Catalans started like a shot, Vesely skillful in taking Tavares out of the area to warm up the wrist with medium-distance shots, sensational hitters from the outside in a row: Abrines, Mirotic and Satoransky. But what seemed wow turned into a nightmare because the Barça players began to shake their pulses in addition to suffering the evil of butter in hands, loss after loss, shooting error after error. A penalty that Madrid punished, as Tavares imposed his centimeters on the post while Hezonja, in a stellar plan, broke the rival to get a 0-12 run. First quarter for Madrid against Barça, he pointed out ways and stayed at that, finally unstoppable in both phases of the game.

Jasikevicius’s team tried to put more intensity and fuel into their basketball, spurred on by Sanli because he took advantage of Tavares’ brief vacation on the bench. But he did not seem to give the Barça team, punished by Musa, the basketball made person, who played Midas by turning each ball into gold. Until the matter got heated, gallant Hezonja -he allowed himself to shoot an unnecessary three-pointer from 10 meters- and Madrid complaining with the referees to the point that Mirotic, always restrained, responded. He did it with his arms – reproaches and grinders for Musa and even towards the Madrid players – and with his wrist, finally intoned along with Satoransky. “Madridista whoever doesn’t bounce is, is!” accompanied the stands. And the intermission was reached almost as it began, with a point up for the Catalans (47-46).

But the third act was only Barça, who gave his best version. Abrines did it, who had already arrived enchichado from the past European stake; Sanli followed him; Mirotic was not missing, as befits; and finished off Laprovittola. A basketball cyclone that choked Madrid and set the Palau on fire, a moment of ecstasy that Mirotic represented by nailing a three-pointer from home, arms raised and perfect communion with the fans, who were later encouraged by the appearance of Nnaji and his dunks unexpected but exciting. 15 rental points (78-63) and a fat French toast for Madrid, still with a round to play. Although the injuries -Rudy and Poirier, as well as the hits William-Goss and Randolph…- and the few rotations gave the white team so much, because although he was out of language due to fatigue, proud, he did not give up his efforts, pressure from the entire track, specific robberies and more Yabusele, unstoppable. Partial from 0-11. But the intensity came at a price, that of fouls and entering bonuses…, expulsions of Tavares and Hezonja before their time. Enough for Barça to recover their pulse, win the classic and, although punished by injuries, take the lead. “The team has shown that it is up for big games,” Jasikevicius resolved at the end of the match, while lamenting the injuries. More than anything because now comes the most important thing, the end of the course.

See also Ukraine-Russia, war 'slowed down' in 2023: the scenario BARCELONA, 97 – REAL MADRID, 82 Barcelona: Satoransky (18), Higgins (0), Abrines (8), Mirotic (23) and Vesely (8) -starting five-; Laprovittola (14), Kalinic (6), Sanli (12), Tobey (2), Paulí (0), Kuric (2) and Nnaji (4). Real Madrid: Hanga (11), Causeur (2), Hezonja (9), Yabusele (19) and Tavares (8) -starting five-; William-Goss (2), Abalde (5), Musa (24), Sergio Rodríguez (2), Llull (0) and Cornelie (0). Partial: 17-24; 30-22; 31-17 and 19-19. Referees: Carlos Peruga, Oscar Perea and Martin Caballero. Tavares and Hezonja expelled. Palau Blaugrana. 7,580 spectators.

