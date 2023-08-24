Three people cross the Diagonal in Barcelona, ​​this week, in the middle of a heat wave and protecting themselves from the sun. massiliano minocri

The city of Barcelona broke a heat record this Wednesday, with the highest minimum temperature in the 110 years of records from the Observatori Fabra: it did not drop below 29.5 degrees in 24 hours. In addition, the maximum temperature reached 38.5 degrees, the second highest since there is data, after the record of 39 degrees in 1982. The average temperature of the day was also scandalous: 33.4º, which turned the city into a oven, with a stifling and unusual heat that during the nights has touched the 30 degrees. The Fabra Observatory, inaugurated in 1094, is the oldest in the city. Its weather station is recognized by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as a “centennial long-term observation station”.

Beyond the figures for Wednesday, what is remarkable about the current heat wave, which this Thursday adds up to four days, is the persistence of these high temperatures, which heats buildings and asphalt, without respite for them to cool down.

More information

The Barcelona City Council activated the daytime alert phase of the Heat Plan on Wednesday before the peak of high temperatures. With this phase activated, the Emergency and Social Emergencies Center (Cuesb), in coordination with the municipal Civil Protection service and in collaboration with the Red Cross, launched the street preventive device to distribute information, caps and canteens to people homeless in vulnerable situation. The alert for daytime heat adds to the emergency phase for torrid nights, which the City Council activated this Tuesday and which will continue in view of the forecast that the high temperatures at night will lengthen.

During the current episode, nighttime temperatures have been especially hard on the Raval neighborhood, where the narrow streets, the population density and the abundance of substandard housing have led its neighbors to be on the street until late hours. On Sunday and Monday the minimum night temperature did not drop below 27.8 degrees, on Tuesday it was 29.1 and last night it was 28.8. This summer, since June 1, the neighborhood, in the Ciutat Vella district, has accumulated 29 torrid nights, the classification given to nights that do not drop below 25 degrees.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter