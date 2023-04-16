PreviousDirectChronicle

The countdown to seal the title has become a long ordeal towards boredom for Barcelona. With no answers in the Cup semifinal against Madrid (0-4), the blaugrana extended their losing streak in the League against Getafe (0-0), after being silent last week against Girona at the Camp Nou ( 0-0). You have to rewind to 2008 to find Barça’s three consecutive 0-0. With Pedri, Dembélé and De Jong absent, Barça fades away and Xavi finds no answers, not even on the blackboard, much less on the bench.

0 David Soria, Omar Alderete, Damián Suárez (Gastón Álvarez, min. 82), Djene, Domingos Duarte, Juan Iglesias (Portu, min. 67), Luis Milla, Maksimovic (Ángel Algobia, min. 76), Munir (Aleñá, min. 76), Enes Ünal (Gonzalo Villar, min. 83) and Mayoral 0 Ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Alba (Ferrán Torres, min. 68), Sergi Roberto (Eric Garcia, min. 17), Koundé, Busquets, Gavi, Kessié Franck (Ansu Fati, min. 68), Alex Balde, Lewandowski and Raphinha (Pablo Torre, min. 87) goals Referee Juan Luis Pulido Santana Yellow cards Gavi (min. 1), Omar Alderete (min. 42) and Damián Suárez (min. 57) See also US House of Representatives still without a president: fourth vote fails

Barcelona appeared in the Getafe field with Balde as a winger, a message that has more than one recipient. The first two, without a doubt, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. But the coach also used the starting lineup at the Coliseum to remember a message that he had already insisted on last summer: he does not have a pure left winger to open the field. A handicap that worsens against rivals like Getafe, used to entrenching themselves near their goal, specialists in covering spaces. The recipe didn’t work for him. Without speed in the circulation of the ball or anyone who dared to break lines, the boys of Sánchez Flores handcuffed the Catalans without excessive effort. It was enough for them, simply, with order.

And Sánchez Flores is a specialist in that of the tactical order. The Madrid coach, in any case, in recent days has opted to raise the pressure. The new formula, happier if you will, has found two great friends for Getafe: the joy of the locker room and the sum of points, now further from the relegation zone (they have not lost in Madrid since January 28). . Getafe, then, had Barça stuck. He did it when the central duo was made up of Araujo and Koundé and also when Eric García went into the cave after Sergi Roberto’s injury. Ter Stegen was first scared by Munir, then Enes Unal. Both with a header. And Lewandowski? Nothing. And that the clock was already showing half an hour and the Pole had already left behind the back problems that had plagued him against Girona.

Without a game, much less ideas, Ter Stegen found a solution. At least one. The German opted for a long ball that left Raphinha face to face with David Soria. The post silenced the Brazilian. Bucket caught the rebound. But then again, the stick appeared. Not even with an empty goal was Barcelona holed it, while Xavi despaired from the technical area. Going through the changing rooms did not wake up the Catalans. On the contrary. Xavi had no choice but to look at the bench. Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, in one fell swoop, for the pitch. But Raphinha and Lewandowski did not move from eleven. He opted to accumulate strikers.

Finally, Lewandowski appeared with a header that grazed the post, while Raphinha rebelled with a trademark action, from right to left, she tried a powerful shot that made Soria stretch. Getafe, meanwhile, was waiting for their opportunity on the counter. She had. An error by Araujo after a counter led by Villar left Mayoral alone. His aim missed. Getafe, however, already had what they wanted: they had silenced Barcelona. Confidence for Sánchez Flores, doubts for Xavi. The two, in any case, are getting closer to their objectives: the azulones move away from relegation and the azulgranas discount games for the title.

