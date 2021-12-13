After having been crowned champion of the Argentine Cup and after the completion of the Professional League, Boca arrived today in Saudi Arabia, where it will close the year 2021 with the friendly for the Maradona Cup against Barcelona.
It will officiate as a friendly tribute to the deceased world idol, who knew how to shine with the shirts of the “Xeneize” and the Spanish team, so below we will review everything you need to know to experience this match.
Date: Tuesday, December 14
Schedule: 2:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 11:00 a.m. (Mexico).
Where: Mrsool Park Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Barcelona: It will be a great opportunity to observe again Dani alves with the team jacket. In Xavi Hernández’s call, the injured Sergi Roberto, Depay, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Sergio Agüero and Martin Braithwaite do not appear, but the subsidiary players Guillem Jaime, Mattheus, Mika Mármol, Comas, Álvaro Sanz, Ilias and Jutglá do. Xavi still did not give clues about the team.
Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Charles Left, Frames Red, Frank Fabra; Christian Medina, Jorman Campuzano, Agustin Almond; Edwin Cardona; Sebastian town and Luis Vazquez It is the 11 that Battaglia outlines for this clash.
