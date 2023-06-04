Leclerc, how much effort in Barcelona

There Ferrari he had approached the Montmeló weekend with many important updates to the bellies and the bottom, with the aim of making the SF-23 more manageable and predictable. From this point of view, the developments did not work in Spain, because the red was even more enigmatic than in the past: in the words of Charles Leclerc all the disappointment emerged for a car that is so unpredictable that it behaves in two opposite ways with the same compound on the same day.

At Montmeló, Leclerc complained a lot about the pace on the hard tire at the start of the race, while in the last stint – again on the hard, which the driver didn’t want – the car gave him better answers. And so today’s worst news is not so much the 11th place as the I know that you have to guess to predict the behavior of a too slow SF-23.

Leclerc’s words

“Unfortunately the car was better today, yesterday I couldn’t drive with the rear spinning everywhere. Today was the front, especially in the first stint“, this is the comment of Leclerc a Sky Sports F1. “We have to work hard, we have one car of incredible inconstancy. In the same race we put on the same hard tires twice, in the first part we are nowhere, in the last part they were fine. I took the car to the limit in the same way, but we have huge inconsistencies, and we will have to do a great job. In these conditions it was very difficult, especially with tire management, which was the most important thing“.

“There were still improvements over the weekend, but today was such a difficult race. Today was a disappointment, I didn’t see the race ahead but I’m sure it was difficult for both cars, especially with tire management, and we need to improve on that because it’s a problem we’ve had for some time.“, added the Monegasque. “The machine is impossible to understand because I did the same job with both hard drives, but it went in a completely different direction, and for now I can’t figure out why“.