Schedule: What time to see Barcelona – Bilbao?

Barcelona and Bilbao will meet this Tuesday, May 10 in the meeting of day 32 of the Endesa League 2021-22. The match will start at 7:00 p.m. and will be played at Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).



Television: How to watch Barcelona – Bilbao on TV and online?

Movistar+ broadcast Barcelona – Bilbao live with the narration of two of his usual communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso… You can follow live The meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.via Movistar Sports (dial 53).

Barcelona – Bilbao, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Barcelona – Bilbao. With us you will have the best minute by minutethe images most impressive of the encounter and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle just finish.