Total disaster for a Betis that went off the rails from start to finish and said goodbye to the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 of said tournament thanks to the worst win of the season in substance and form against a Barcelona that had no mercy on the green and whites, since that there were up to five goals that were counted against, and one in favor; all of them divided into their authorship but with a common denominator: Lamine Yamal’s recital. The general suspense except for Jesús Rodríguez, who caused the final penalty, was the tone for the goodbye of a Betis that never stood up to the super champion of Spain, too superior in all lines and phases of the game, no matter how much Vitor Roque made up the final result transforming said maximum penalty. This is how they played Vieites Suspenso It’s scarier than filling out the VAT form 303. Throw away all doubts before the certainty of Rui’s goodbye. Blushing. Aitor Ruibal Approved He was one of the most focused at the start, but ended up injured in a very stupid action. Too bad because he doesn’t deserve it. Bartra Suspense He communicates less than John Locke in Lost, hence his mistake with Vieites. He throws providentially into the cut in one and is substituted at half-time. Natan Suspense It is difficult to draw conclusions against rivals like this, but the forcefulness was left at home. He kept the line well until he wanted Lamine. Perraud Suspense Surpassed even by Koundé. What happened to him in Montjuic was a tidal wave, like everyone else, of course. We avoid seeing Ricardo, yes. Johnny Suspense He ordered the red code. No trace of his mustache offensively or his goatee defensively. He was seen less in Barcelona than Giovani Lo Celso. Altimira Suspense With that personality you are not going anywhere. Dizzy from following the Barça planes so much, they beat him with passes between the lines. Isco Suspense It was connecting with the ball twice and waking up Betis. The disadvantage weighed and much more the inferiority in the level, so evident. Jesús Rodríguez Good The people love him and he responds by causing the penalty. More breakups than in Temptation Island. Your time will come because you are earning it. Juanmi Suspense The surprise in the eleven had a clear header from a pass from Jesús that he did not measure well. O’Rei’s last name is Yamal. Vitor Roque Suspense New game for a Betis forward who looks like anything but a forward. New or old? It couldn’t be clearer. Sabaly Suspense Collateral damage from Aitor who left early due to injury. Let him take better care of his ankles than Bellerín. Llorente Suspense Nothing new under the sun. He relieved Bartra but the bleeding did not stop one bit. Mateo Suspense Just as lost as its namesakes in the middle. That they give the responsibility to this boy is to oust the person who made that decision. Iker Suspense Little to offer in an already decided match. Fornals Suspense He has the key to a poor Betis team that should improve with him in future games. But today was neither the day nor the rival. Pellegrini Suspense You can’t last two minutes on Montjuic. Goodbye to the Cup with a shameful image.

