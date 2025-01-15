01/15/2025 at 06:15h.





















He Barcelona and Betis face this Wednesday, January 15, their match of the King’s Cup corresponding to the round of 16. A match that the Blaugranas arrive at after being proclaimed champions of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The set of Hansi Flick He celebrated his first title of the season in Jeddah, in which he is also fighting for the Copa del Rey. Barcelona faces its round of 16 tie against Betis this Wednesday, a round that, like the previous ones played in this competition, is played in a single match. A match for which the German coach is counting on the absence of Íñigo Martínez, injured in the Super Cup final.

A great entry is expected in the Montjuic stadium after Barça’s success in the Super Cup. Betis, which has numerous followers in Barcelona and throughout Catalonia, will not be alone in this tie either.

Flick's men appear in the round of 16 of the Cup after easily beating Barbastro, a Second Federation team, in the previous round. BetisFor their part, they beat Huesca in the round of 32, but they arrive with doubts at the event after their defeat in Valladolid (1-0) on the last day of the League.









Barcelona – Betis schedule

This Wednesday’s match between Barcelona – Betis, a match that takes place at the Montjuic stadium and corresponds to the round of 16 of King’s Cupis scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch Barcelona – Betis on television and online

The clash between Barcelona-Betis It can be seen live on television through the retransmission of the Movistar + Copa del Rey channel. Fans will also be able to follow the Copa del Rey Round of 32 match minute by minute through the ABC.es website, where readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the match.